Samsung has launched and started the pre-booking for its new Galaxy S23 Series across online and offline retail stores in the country. The company announced three devices across its flagship lineup - the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23.

With a large 6.8-inch QHD+ display, this flagship is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images in sharper detail. With the Super Quad Pixel Auto-Focus, the rear camera can quickly focus and lock in on subjects.

Galaxy S23 Ultra supports real-time ray tracing in mainstream mobile gaming. Users will be able to see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, with technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light. It continues the inclusion of the S-Pen to enable quick note-taking and productivity functions.

Galaxy S23+

The Galaxy S23+ sports a 6.6-inch display along with a 4,700 mAh battery. It has only two storage variants - 256 GB and 512 GB.

Galaxy S23

The base variant, Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand is the most compact of all three with a 6.1-inch screen. It has a 3,900 mAh battery and but has the same 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 12 MP selfie camera as the Galaxy S23+

What’s in common?

All three smartphones are powered by a custom-designed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and protected by the latest Gorilla Glass Victus2 along with armor aluminum frame. The front camera on all three promises better Nightography, and auto-focus. Videos on Galaxy S23 series get more cinematic with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise control algorithm, and 2X wider OIS for smoother & sharper output during the night. There’s also the same 10-MP telephoto lens along the Galaxy S23 series.

The smartphones are manufactured using recycled materials, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum, recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles.

All three smartphones will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company’s Noida factory.

Price and Availability

Consumers can pre-book any device of the new Galaxy S23 series starting today (2nd Feb 2023). Prices are as follows.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

₹1,54,999 (12 GB / 1 TB)

₹1,34,999 (12 GB / 512 GB)

₹1,24,999 (12 GB / 256 GB)

Colours - Phantom Black, Cream, Green

Galaxy S23+

₹1,04,999 (8 GB / 512 GB)

₹94,999 (8 GB / 256 GB)

Colours - Phantom Black, Cream

Galaxy S23

₹79,999 (8 GB/256 GB)

₹74,999 (8 GB/128 GB)

Colours - Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

