Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ in India

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its Galaxy Tab S7 Series in India with the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

The devices come with an improved S-pen.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display while the Galaxy Tab S7+ has a 12.4 inch Super AMOLED display.

The devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The UI is One UI. The devices have a streamlined taskbar to Sams,ung DeX powered by One UI.

The brand has improved upon the S Pen’s responsiveness. It has also added new features to Samsung Notes. It includes easy PDF import and annotation. Users can now write, type and draw in the same area on Notes. Samsung Notes also features Audio Bookmark which can help users record sessions while they write and sync the two later.

It has also enhanced multi-active window support on the device, allowing the users to open and run up to three apps simultaneously.

Premium subscriptions

Samsung is also offering premium subscriptions. With the new Galaxy tabs, users get a subscription for YouTube Premium for four months, Clip Studio Paint for six months and a 30-day trial on Canva Pro.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours.

Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant is priced at ₹55,999. It will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants are priced at ₹63,999 and ₹79,999, respectively. These devices will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

The pre-booking for the devices starts today.