Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S8 series in India

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of its Galaxy Tab S8 series in India.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series was first introduced during Samsung’s Unpacked event earlier this month. The lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phones support Samsung’s One UI Tab 4 user interface.

Battery and charging

In terms of battery and charging, the Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a 10,090mAh battery. The Tab S8 Ultra will have an 11,200mAh battery. The devices will support up to 45W super-fast charging 2.0.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+ come with an improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultralow latency. With LumaFusion’s premier editing tool coming soon to Galaxy, users will soon be able to use the Galaxy Tab S8 and S Pen to make precise edits to 4K videos.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also the first Galaxy tablet to support Wi-Fi 6E.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ will have a 12MP ultra-wide front camera while the Tab S8 Ultra will have a 12 MP wide and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera.

Samsung has also partnered with Google to enhance video calling and live sharing experience for users with Google Duo.

The devices will come with Samsung’s Knox Vault platform, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system for security.

In a first for a Galaxy tablet, Samsung has introduced the Samsung Health app to keep track of a user’s fitness routine.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in graphite colour and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ in graphite, silver and pink gold colours.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in a 12GB+256GB storage variant and is priced at ₹108999 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹122999 for the 5G variant.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in the 8GB+128GB storage variant.

Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at ₹74999 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹87999 for the 5G variant while the Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at ₹58999 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹70999 for the 5G variant.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, 2022, on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorized partners.

Samsung will also host pre-book events on Samsung Live, its own live commerce platform, for its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Tab S8 series during a live event on February 21 at 6 pm on Samsung.com.