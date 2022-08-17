Samsung launches latest edition of Galaxy Z series in India

Samsung on Wednesday launched the latest Galaxy Z series in India. The fourth generation foldable, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are now open for pre-book online and across retail stores in the country.

“Equipped with a flagship camera, the fastest processor and an all-new design, Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most powerful smartphone yet. Galaxy Z Flip4’s compact clamshell design offers unique experiences and its FlexCam enables shooting hands-free videos. With such unparalleled mobile experiences, our latest behaviour-shifting Galaxy Z series will revolutionize the way users interact with their smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at ₹89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Bespoke Edition offers glass colours and frame options that will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹97,999.

Available in grey-green, beige and phantom black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at ₹1,54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and ₹1,64,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. Consumers can purchase the 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹1,84,999.