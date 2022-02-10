Samsung launches new Galaxy S Series of smartphones

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its new Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

The company launched the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S 22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz) and a 240Hz Touch Sampling rate in Game Mode.

The Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz) and a 240Hz Touch Sampling rate in Game Mode.

These are the first S series models made with Armor Aluminum frame. The series also features the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The S22 series devices are equipped with this tough glass on the front and back.

The smartphones will also feature the first-ever 4nm processor on a Galaxy smartphone.

The Galaxy S22 will be equipped with a 3,700mAh battery and will support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging while the Gaalxy S22+ will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and will support up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

In terms of connectivity, the phones support 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (Galaxy S22+) / Wi-Fi 6(Galaxy S22), Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth v 5.2.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ will have a 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

The camera leverages AI technology for pictures and videos and is equipped with features such the new AI Stereo Depth Map for Portrait mode photos. For video, the new Auto

Framing feature will detect and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjust the camera’s focus. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimises vibrations.

The devices comes with a host of sensors including Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and a Proximity Sensor.

The phones will support Google Duo live sharing owing to Samsung’s partnership with Google.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colours in 128GB and 256GB variants with 8GB RAM.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra, touted to combine the best of the S Seires and Samsung’s Note series will feature a built-in S Pen.

“For the first time ever, Note users’ favorite built-in S Pen is coming to an S series device — and it’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen we’ve ever made,” Samsung said.

It comes with 70 per cent lower latency.

The phone will come with a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1,750nits.

The smartphone will also be equipped with the latest 4nm processor.

As for the camera, the phone features a 108 MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The quad rear camera setup also includes a12 MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and support for 3x optical zoom and a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. The camera supports Space Zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. The phone has a 40 MP front camera.

The phone has various colour options including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and, new on S22 Ultra, Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

As for OS, the S Series of smartphones will support Android 12 and One UI 4.1. The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades, Samsung has announced.

In select regions, the series will be powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, it has announced. The Galaxy S22 series’ also comes with a host of new ‘Nightography’ features for photography including the 23 per cent larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology.

For display, the phone feature a Vision Booster technology that will enable the S Series of smartphones to adapt intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day.

The Galaxy S22 series comes with Samsung’s Knox Vault security platform. One UI’s privacy dashboard and Indicator will also make it easy to see which apps are accessing a user’s data and camera to help them decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app, Samsung said. The Galaxy S22 series also introduces several new security features, including ARM micro architecture, which helps prevent cyberattacks that target the operating system and memory.

Plus, the Galaxy S22 series will come with Samsung Wallet.

The India specific pricing and availability of the phones will be announced at a later date.