Samsung launches premium smartphone ‘Galaxy Fold’ at ₹1.65 lakh

Samsung India on Tuesday launched the Galaxy Fold, a luxury smartphone that has new design, technology and consumer experience, at ₹1,64,999 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage, and will be available in Premium Cosmos Black colour.
Among the other personalised services is Galaxy Fold Premier Service, which comes with a dedicated helpline (1800-20-7267864) that will have expert customer care executives on call 24x7. It also offers a one-year Infinity Flex Display Protection, which will include accidental damage coverage with one-time protection, genuine parts, expert repair service and Galaxy Fold’s display, the company said.
The one-year coverage entitles customers who accidentally damage their display to get it repaired for a discounted fee of ₹10,500, it said.
The device has six cameras – front dual camera 10MP selfie camera; and 8MP RGB depth camera; rear triple camera – 16MP ultra-wide camera and 12MP wide-angle camera; and 12MP telephoto camera with and dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, tracking AF.
It has a 4380mAh dual battery with fast charging compatible on wired and wireless.
Pre-booking with full amount for the product will open on October 4, and deliveries will begin on October 20, Samsung India said. The pre-booking can be done from Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop, and offline in 35 cities across 315 outlets, including the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru, it said.
“With Galaxy Fold, we have pushed beyond what’s possible, and redefined the mobile category, introducing a device like no other. Samsung is setting an entirely new benchmark for smartphone design, and we will continue to take consumer experience to the next level,” HC Hong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Southwest Asia, said.
“It is not just a new device, it is a whole new experience. Galaxy Fold is meant for those who want only the best in their lives, in terms of style, design, luxury and the latest in services, including a dedicated 24x7 concierge service and one-year Infinity Flex Display protection,” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice-President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.
