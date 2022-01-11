Samsung launches the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone in India

Samsung has announced the launch of its first 2022 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India.

“The Fan Edition was launched to deliver the best of Samsung flagship experience to young Galaxy Fans,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs and features

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. The display has AI-based blue light control.

The device is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery. It comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. It offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

As for the camera, the smartphone on the rear features a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP (Tele) camera. It features a 32MP front camera.

The phone will come in olive, lavender, white and graphite colours.

Price and availability

As an introductory offer, customers will be able to purchase an 8GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G at ₹49999 and an 8GB+256GB variant at ₹53999, including ₹5000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.

All offers will be valid between January 11 and January 17, 2022, Samsung said.