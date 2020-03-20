Samsung launches the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone in India, prices start at ₹13,499

Samsung India today launched its new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M21 in India.

Apart from the updated specs, the smartphone also comes with Samsung’s ‘Make in India’ features.

The Galaxy M21 has a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED HD+ display. The smartphone comes with a 6000 mAh battery. It can be charged with a type C 15W in-box charger. The M21 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor.

The device comes in two different variants based on memory and storage, the 4GB RAM+64 GB storage and the 6GB RAM +128 GB storage variants.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera set up with a 48MP main camera with F2.0 aperture, an 8MP Ultra Wide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a third 5MP depth camera. It has a 20MP front camera.

Samsung has also added an AI-powered Game Booster mode to the phone, which it says improves the users’ gaming experience by optimizing the frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during gaming.

The Korean smartphone maker has also added a few India-specific innovations to the M21 including multilingual typing, a ‘Finder’ feature and ‘Smart Crop’ feature.

AI-powered multilingual typing will allow for smart suggestions in local languages while typing.

The Finder feature lets users search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones. While the Smart Crop feature helps the system detect the hero block/image within a screenshot and crop it accordingly.

The Galaxy M21 4+64GB variant is priced at ₹13,499 for while the 6+128GB variant is priced at ₹15,499. The device will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from March 23. In addition, there will be introductory offers worth ₹500 available on Amazon.in applicable till March 31, 2020.