Samsung releases teaser of its new foldable phone at the Oscars

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai  | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

Samsung released a teaser video showcasing its new foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip at the Academy Awards on Sunday. The phone is expected to be launched on February 11.

Samsung, in a 30-second video, released its Galaxy Z Flip teaser advertisement. 

The ad showcased the phone kept on a table at a 90-degree angle on its own. The teaser disclosed that the phone is best suited for video chatting. 

According to a report published by the Verge, the printed ad of the phone read: “You may notice a small crease in the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen.” The ad also showed two different colours: purple and black. The phone looks like a midget version of a laptop.

The ad revealed that the phone can do caller ID and also has a slider for accepting and rejecting calls. 

Now, all eyes are set on Samsung's event scheduled for February 11 when it will release three new Galaxy S20 phones and the Galaxy Z Flip. The new phone is expected to challenge Motorola's Razr. 

