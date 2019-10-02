Samsung stops making phones in Chinese plants

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has ended mobile telephone production in China, it said on Wednesday, hurt by intensifying competition from domestic rivals in the world’s biggest smartphone market.
The shutdown of Samsung’s last China phone factory comes after it cut production at the plant in the southern city of Huizhou in June and suspended another factory late last year, underscoring stiff competition in the country.
The South Korean tech giant’s ceased phone production in China follows other manufacturers shifting production from China due to rising labour costs and the economic slowdown.
Sony also said it was closing its Beijing smartphone plant and would only make smartphones in Thailand.
Samsung’s share of the Chinese market shrank to one per cent in the first quarter from around 15 per cent in mid-2013, as it lost out to fast-growing home-grown brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi, according to Counterpoint.
