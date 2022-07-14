Samsung targets $1 billion revenue from M-Series smartphones this year

Launched in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy M-Series of smartphones have sold over 4.20 crore units in the domestic market and the company targets $1 billion revenue this year, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company launched Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 (4G) smartphones, and the latest additions to the popular Galaxy M series are priced between ₹12,000 and ₹16,000 — an affordable range in the 5G category, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said.

“At Samsung, we have the principle of having our ear to the ground and listen to consumers and do what is right for the consumers, and we believe if we do that we will keep innovating and we will be the biggest competition. We will go with that philosophy...we will never shy away from creating consumer value,” Babbar told BusinessLine.

He said Samsung is giving best of the features of high-end phones at an affordable price in the new handsets. The Galaxy M13 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and ₹15,999 for 6GB+128GB variant; while Galaxy M13 is available for ₹11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and ₹13,999 for 6GB+128GB variant.

“Heralding the 5G revolution, Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G band support, making consumers ready for the future. With segment leading features like auto data switching, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and 6000mAh battery, Galaxy M13 series is are set to deliver ‘More than a Monster’ performance,” he said.

The Galaxy M13 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 processor that can clock up to 2.2GHz. For enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, Galaxy M13 series comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus. The unique RAM Plus solution allows the user to expand RAM size as per requirement. Consumers need not worry about storage space as Galaxy M13 series also come with expandable storage up to 1TB, he said.

Babbar said with the auto data switching, users can make or receive calls using the data of the secondary SIM even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area.

Talking about the growth rate, he said the first half (H1) of this year has been good where the industry has grown by 15-17 per cent, but Samsung has grown in healthy 20s.

“We have outpaced the growth of the market and hence we have gained the market share. In H2, there is a unique situation this year compared with last year...the quarter three had a pent-up demand after the lockdown and then the festive season. But, this year too the festive season will have a healthy growth but not in double digit. The market will grow in single digit, but again we will outpace the market,” Babbar added.