Samsung ties up with Microsoft, Google, Netflix, and more for Galaxy devices

Samsung unveiled on Tuesday its latest Samsung Galaxy S20 series along with its all-new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone and the Galaxy Buds, at the ‘Samsung Unpacked’ event in San Francisco.

All of Samsung’s new devices support 5G connectivity and come with a range of new features.

Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said: “As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us. As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI-powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love.”

Along with the new devices, Samsung also introduced its new partnerships with companies that will help the smartphone manufacturer bring new features to its devices.

Microsoft

Samsung announced its partnership with Microsoft based on Microsoft Xbox’s cloud-based gaming services. Samsung’s Galaxy devices will be the first to accommodate Microsoft’s Forza Street, a popular cloud-based game.

The two are also teaming up on a cloud-based streaming service for gaming. This might also involve xCloud appearing on Samsung’s future devices, The Verge reported.

Google

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has also teamed up with Google on Google Duo and YouTube, banking on its devices’ 5G connectivity.

“With 5G, the Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20,” the company said in an official press release.

Users can now directly start a video call in ‘FHD quality’ from the dialler on Samsung devices by tapping on ‘Duo.’ Using the wide lens of the device, users can talk to up to eight people at once, fitting them all in one video-call frame.

Samsung has also partnered with YouTube for streaming 8K videos directly on their phone. The 5G connectivity also enables faster upload speeds for creators.

Netflix

In yet another collaboration with content creators, Samsung has tied up with Netflix. The companies are working together to “put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals.”

Samsung also enables users to discover relevant content on Netflix through “an improved integration” with Galaxy devices. Users can access content on Samsung devices via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder.6.

Spotify

The new Samsung devices also feature integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. The tie-up lets users create a personalised soundtrack based on their daily routines, such as gym or meditation.

The Bixby service, however, will only be available for users in Korea and the US.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available in India from March 6. The company is yet to officially announce the prices for the devices in India.