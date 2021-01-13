Samsung to host the next Galaxy India Unpacked alongside global event on Jan 14

In a first, Samsung India will host the next Galaxy India Unpacked on January 14 at 8 PM alongside global Galaxy Unpacked, the company has announced.

The South Korean electronics giant will live stream the India event starting 8 PM on Samsung India’s YouTube Channel, Samsung India’s social handles, Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom India.

Samsung’s global Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be held on January 14 and will be broadcast on Samsung.com as well as Samsung Newsroom India, at 10 am EST or 08:30 pm IST.

While the electronics giant has not revealed any details regarding the flagship series, its latest lineup rumoured to be launched at the event includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is also likely to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the smartphones, as per reports.

The company started taking the pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series last week for customers in India. Customers can register their interest or pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy flagship with a token amount of ₹2,000, News18 reported.

Customers willing to get early access to the upcoming Galaxy S21 smartphones can make the reservation at Saumsng’s online India e-store or the Samsung Shop app. Customers who have pre-booked the phone will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’.

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday also announced the launch of the Exynos 2100 mobile processor through its first virtual event, Exynos On 2021. The new mobile processor is the company’s first premium 5G-integrated mobile processor built on the 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node.