Samsung to launch Galaxy M12 in India on March 11

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M12 smartphone in India on March 11, the company has announced. It will be the company’s latest addition to its Galaxy M series.

The phone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate. It will feature a True 48MP Quad Camera set-up with ISOCELL Plus Technology and an upgraded GM2 sensor.

It will be powered by the 8nm Exynos processor. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery.

This will be Samsung’s third smartphone in the Galaxy M series in 2021, after the recently launched Galaxy M02 and Galaxy M02s.

The Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and an HD+ screen. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery

The Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor.

The Galaxy M12 will launch on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and key retail outlets on March 11. The microsite for the phone is live now.