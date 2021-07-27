Samsung to launch Galaxy Z series of foldable phones

Samsung has confirmed that it will be introducing its next generation of foldable phones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

The company will be introducing its Galaxy Z series of foldable phones at the event.

"Our third generation of foldable devices will open up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability for even more people around the world," Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said in a blog post.

The South Korean electronics giant had first introduced foldable smartphones with a brand-new category with the launch of the Galaxy Fold followed by its second generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip.

"The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold combines the very best that smartphones and tablets offer," the Samsung executive said.

Alongside the phone, it will also introduce the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones.

Partner apps

Building on partnerships, the company is also working with Google for its foldable ecosystems with popular apps and services.

"For our third generation of Galaxy Z phones, we have lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format," the post further read.

"From hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimized experiences," it added.

Samsung leverages its Galaxy Unpacked event in August to unveil new Galaxy phones. However, this time, the company is leveraging the event to launch new foldable phones.

'Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices," said Roh.

The virtual event will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com at 7.30 pm IST or 10 a.m. ET.