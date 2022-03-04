Samsung to launch its Galaxy F23 5G smartphone in India on March 8

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy F23 5G smartphone in India on March 8, according to the pre-launch website that went live on Friday on Flipkart.com and Samsung.com. Galaxy F23 5G will be Samsung’s first F series smartphone of 2022.

The smartphone has many firsts to its credit. It will be the first F-series smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 750G processor with the Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone boasts of an FHD+ display with first ever 120 Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 on a F Series smartphone. The phone will have a punch hole display.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is likely to run Android 12 operating system, accompanied by Samsung’s One UI, as per reports. As suggested by the promotional images on the Flipkart microsite, the phone is likely to have a tripe camera setup at the rear.

More details are likely to be revealed close to the launch date.