Samsung to launch Samsung Galaxy M02 in India on Jan 7

Samsung will launch its budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M02 in India on January 7.

The Samsung India website has been updated with a dedicated microsite for the smartphone. According to the website, the phone will be launched on January 7 at 1 pm IST.

Samsung has also provided further details related to the specs of the Samsung Galaxy M02. The phone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and will be equipped with 4GB of RAM. The phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC. It is likely to provide 32GB of internal storage, according to a Gadgets360 report.

As for the camera, it is likely to have a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, as per the report. The Galaxy M02 will be priced under ₹10,000, Samsung has confirmed.

Samsung has also announced that its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be held on January 14.

The event will be broadcast on Samsung.com as well as Samsung Newsroom India, at 10 am EST or 08:30 p.m. IST.