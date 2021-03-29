Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India launch on March 30

Samsung announced that it would launch the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G in India on March 30.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was first announced in September last year. It was available in select markets including the United States from October 2.

The phone was launched in 4G and 5G variants. However, only the 4G variant was made available in India. Samsung will now launch the 5G variant of the smartphone in India

“The #GalaxyS20 FE 5G is almost here! Are you excited? Show us! Grab the Galaxy #MadeForFans March 30, 2021 onwards,” Samsung India tweeted from its official account.

The phone will come with a Snapdragon processor, unlike the 4G variant that was powered by the Exynos 990 SoC platform. The 5G variant of the phone launched last year featured an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The device includes select features of the Galaxy S20 series including the scrolling display, the triple rear camera setup, advanced chipset and connectivity. The S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The Infinity-O Display has a resolution of 1080x2400 with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone features a 4,500mAH battery with a 15W charger included in the box. It also supports 25W charging.

The phone was launched in two different RAM/storage variants, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256GB internal storage options and 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage.

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear camera supports 3x optical zoom, up to 30x super-resolution zoom along with Optical Image Stabilization. It also comes with tracking autofocus.

The front camera is a 32MP selfie camera with 0.8μm pixel size and an f/2.0 lens.

Customers interested in purchasing the phone can also register on Samsung’s website and get notified. The sale will begin on March 30.

Samsung has not yet detailed India specific price of the phone. The 5G version was launched at a starting price of $699 in the US.