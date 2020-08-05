Samsung unveils five new devices in the Galaxy ecosystem

As practically every company has had to do, Samsung resorted to an online-only Galaxy Unpacked event live-streamed from Korea to launch five new devices, underlining the fact that the company has an entire ecosystem. President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh took the stage for this event.

The original big phone, the Note, was launched in two models, the Note20 and the Note20 Ultra both with 120Hz refresh rate screens in two sizes: 6.7 inches for the Note20 and 6.9 inches for the Note20 Ultra. The two smartphones will not feel the same as the Note20 has a reinforced polycarbonate back while the Note 20 Ultra is made of glass. These devices will come in a range of ‘Mystic’ branded colours including copper, black, white and grey.

Two tablet models

Samsung also launched two models of its premium tablet, the Tab S7 and Tab S7+. All of these work with the S-Pen which has improved latency handling to make it feel more like writing on paper with more lifelike precision. On these devices, the integration with Microsoft applications and using the PC though its DeX module is enhanced with a multitude of new features and capabilities. Microsoft’s Your Phone app with its Link to Windows integration now enables users to access mobile apps directly from a Windows 10 PC without disrupting work flow.

The Notes app also has new features including the ability to work with PDFs easily and record voice which syncs with the text.

Samsung is also bringing its Microsoft partnership to the entertainment side of the Galaxy Note20 series and Tab series with access to the XBox.

Sporting an “all-day intelligent battery” the Note phones will charge more than 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Samsung has also launched its Galaxy Watch3 which also includes measurement of blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation. Sleep monitoring is now improved and includes guidance on how to sleep better. The Watch3 also features ECG and fall detection. Regulatory procedures will have to be handled for these to be available in different countries.

Wireless buds

The Buds Live, Samsung’s wireless earbuds, have been launched in a new ergonomic shape. It includes three microphones onboard for better calls. It will also have active noise cancellation.

Finally, Samsung has also launched the next version of its Galaxy ZFold2. Version 2 of this foldable phone has been redesigned in a different size to be more ergonomic and to make the front screen more usable. The hinge has been re-engineered and allows for multiple stop-points when opening up the phone.

The Galaxy Note20 series and Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21. Watch3 and Buds Live will be available from August 6. Pre orders begin tomorrow. India prices are not yet announced.