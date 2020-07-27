Samsung unveils the Galaxy M01 Core in India, price starts at ₹5,499

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
Samsung India on Monday announced the launch of its affordable smartphone, the Galaxy M01 Core.
The latest edition to the brand’s Galaxy M series line of smartphones in the country, the Galaxy M01 Core is Samsung’s most affordable smartphone in India.
Similar to the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s, this is Samsung’s third phone under Galaxy M series this year, in under ₹10,000 segment.
The Galaxy M01 Core comes with a 5.3-inch HD+ display. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants.
It has a 3000 mAh battery which can provide usage of up to 11 hours on a single charge, the brand said.
Galaxy M01 Core has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera .
The phone has a ‘Make for India’ UX, according to Samsung. It includes various ‘Make for India’ features such as ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification’.
“Suggest Notification’ warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time,” Samsung explained.
It also has a ‘Smart Paste’ feature that allows users to paste relevant text on relevant platforms from a particular message such as a website link website URL on a web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in the mail application.
The Galaxy M01 Core has an ‘Intelligent Photos’ feature that “detects similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestion to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space.”
The smartphone also provides One UI based Dark Mode integration. The phone has been developed on the latest Android Go platform.
It is available in black, blue and red colours.
The Galaxy M01 Core will be available across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29.
The 1+16GB variant and the 2+32GB variant are priced at ₹5,499 and ₹6,499, respectively.
