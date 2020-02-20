Samsung's foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking starts from Feb 21

Samsung India today announced that it will begin the pre-booking for Indian consumers for its ‘’first-of-its-kind” foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from February 21.

Consumers can pre-book the phone priced at ₹1,09,999 from Samsung’s e-shop and select retail stores starting tomorrow. The company will begin the delivery of pre-booked phones from February 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs and features

The foldable smartphone comes with Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and a hideaway hinge. As Samsung claims, when folded the phone assumes a compact form like the ‘size of a wallet.’

The main phone has a 6.7 inch 2636 x 1080 FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The cover of the phone has a 1.1 inch 300 x 112 Super AMOLED display.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a dual SIM phone with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently provided by Airtel and Jio in India.

The smartphone has a triple camera at the rear with a 12 MP Wide lens, a 12 MP Ultra Wide lens and an additional OIS (Wide) Front Camera. It also has a 10 MP front camera.

The device is equipped with a 3,300 mAh (Dual, 930 + 2,370 mAh) battery. It provides 15W Wired Charging along with Wireless PowerShare charging.

It has an 8GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage.

The phone when unfolded can stay open at multiple angles. While free-standing, the display splits into two screens. Users can view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display and control the content from the bottom half. In terms of apps, users can access two separate apps on the top and bottom halves of the screen.

When the mobile is folded, users can check the date, time and battery status on the cover display.

Samsung had announced multiple partnerships for its flagship phones. This includes its partnership with Google video calling service Google Duo’s integration with the Galaxy Z Flip. Galaxy Z Flip users will also get a 4-month free YouTube premium subscription.

Buyers can purchase the phone with interest-free EMI for up to 12 months. Customers from 10 select cities purchasing the phone from Samsung’s e-shop will be offered premium ‘white glove delivery.’

The Korean smartphone maker is also providing 1-year Samsung Care+ Protection Offer along with 1-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at a discounted fee at the time of repair.

The device also comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 Dedicated Call Center Support. The call centre support number is 1800-20-7267864.

Pre-bookings for Galaxy S20 series

Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip phone at its Unpacked event on February 11 alongside its flagship Galaxy S20 series.

The company had announced the pre-bookings for the S20 series phones on February 15. The Galaxy S20 is priced at ₹ 66,999, While S20+ and S20 Ultra belong to a higher range of price which is ₹73,999 and ₹92,999 respectively. The deliveries for the Galaxy S20 phones will begin March 6.