Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G goes on sale in India

Samsung’s premium A series smartphone Galaxy A73 5G will go on sale in India from today, the company has said. The smartphone will be available on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals. The company last month revamped its Galaxy A series of smartphones with the launch of five new models in India including the Galaxy A73 5G.

Features

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and features the RAM Plus with which RAM can be expanded by up to 16GB.

It comes in two variants — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with expandable storage up to 1TB. The device comes with 5G support, out-of-the-box Android 12 and supports software updates up to four years, and five years of security updates.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charging. It features a quad rear camera set-up with a 108MP camera with OIS. It has a 32MP front camera. It will be equipped with Samsung’s security platform Knox. The phone will come in mint, grey and white colours.

Galaxy A73 5G is priced at ₹41,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Samsung has also announced various offers for the phone. Customers can get Galaxy Buds Live worth ₹7,990 for ₹499 available through redemption via the Samsung e-store from April 11 to May 15, 2022, it said.