Short-video platform Mitron adds categories to simplify content discovery

Homegrown short video app Mitron is adding categories to the platform to help users find relevant content.

“Mitron will provide a bespoke service that matches categories based on the talent of content creators to specific interests of viewers,” Mitron said in an official release.

It will revamp its app to segregate content based on categories. Initially, the content will be segregated into 15 categories including entertainment, food, funny, sports, travel and nature, education, motivation, devotion, dance, lifestyle, music, health and fitness and pets.

“Users will now see content organised in affinity-based categories, enabling them to discover content of their interest with one click. Content creators, based on their skillsets, will be able to create an engaged community of followers,” Mitron said.

The platform will add more categories for other skillsets in the future to provide more opportunities to creators. The homegrown TikTok rival has garnered a huge audience recently with app downloads on Google Play Store surpassing 35 million, it said.