Smartphone-maker Vivo to more than double local sourcing by next year

Vivo, a global smartphone brand, plans to increase local sourcing to nearly 40 per cent for its phone manufacturing by the end of next year from the present 15 per cent, according to Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

“Continuing our commitment to Make in India, Vivo will manufacture all the V20 SE devices at the Greater Noida facility that employs nearly 10,000. The company has an annual capacity to manufacture nearly 33 million mobile phones. All the phones sold in India are made in India,” he said. Vivo currently enjoys a 28 per cent market share by volume (as per GFK) in the Indian smartphone market, making it the largest brand in the country in mainline retail, he told newspersons on the launch of V20 SE in the State.

Tamil Nadu contributes over 7 per cent the overall smartphone market in India. Selling approximately seven lakh smartphones per month, it contributes to more than eight per cent to overall Vivo revenue. Further, in Tamil Nadu, Vivo clocked 31 per cent market share in Q2, 2020 as per GFK, Marya said.

“Tamil Nadu is one of our key regional markets, and we have been receiving great response from customers for our customer-centric innovations in design and camera. A robust network of more than 4,000 retailers and over 25 exclusive stores are a testament that vivo has witnessed tremendous growth in the State,” he said.

The Vivo V20 SE priced at ₹20,990 has features like front super night selfie camera that helps capture intricate details and a 48MP AI triple rear camera, he said.