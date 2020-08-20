Tablet market posts 23% sequential growth in Q2 2020, says CMR report

The tablet market in India grew 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q2 2020, according to CMR’s Tablet PC Market Report Review.

“This was primarily fuelled by the Covid-related lockdown, and consumer demand for Work-from-home (WFH) and Learning-from-Home (LFH) needs,” the report said.

Shipments zoom

Tablet shipments witnessed a massive growth with a whopping 98 per cent QoQ increase in Q2 2020.

“Fuelled by WFH and LFH needs, the Tablet market grew remarkably in Q2 2020, bucking historical faltering growth trends. In addition to the consumer demand, the Tablet market grew on the back of agility shown by vendors and channel partners to offer attractive discounts to capitalise on the demand,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR,

“As Indians continue to operate in a home-bound economy, the Tablet is emerging as a preferred companion device for education, remote work and for content consumption. Given their portable, and larger screen size and, more importantly, much more affordable pricing, Tablets are democratising access to digital content for all family members, ” added Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR,

Top vendors

Lenovo led the Indian tablet market in the second quarter with a 24 per cent QoQ growth. It held a 48 per cent market share in Q2 2020. Lenovo M10 (HD & FHD & FHD Plus) series contributed up to 14 per cent to Lenovo’s market share as per the report.

Lenovo was followed by Samsung with a 29 per cent market share and Apple which held a 12 per cent market share in Q2 2020.

Samsung’s TAB A series did “really well,” with the Galaxy Tab A 10, the report said.

“Apple iPad 7 Series contributed close to 7 per cent of the market share, one of its most favoured model in the market. Apple launched a new iPad Pro 2020 version with keypad, which is suitable for e-learning and content creators. It would be interesting to see how the iPad Pro 2020 contributes to Apple’s growth in the coming quarters,” it added.

Continued growth

The report further predicted a 15-20 per cent growth in the tablet market in H2 2020 as people adapt to the “new normal” amid the pandemic.

“The revival in the Tablet market will continue in the coming quarters, driven by the pandemic-related school and work closures. While the initial resurgence in the tablet shipments could be attributed to pent-up demand, the demand going forward will be based on consumer realisation that this is the new normal,” said Kumari.