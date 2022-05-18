Vivo launches flagship X80 Series of smartphones in India

Vivo on Wednesday expanded its flagship X Series in India with the launch of its X80 series of smartphones.

The series includes the X80 Pro and X80.

The X80 series of smartphones comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. While the display on the X80 smartphone comes with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (FHD+), the X80 Pro has a resolution of 3200X1440 pixels.

The X80 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the X80 is powered on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform.

The entire series supports 80W FlashCharge. The X80 Pro also supports 50W wireless FlashCharge with a 4700 mAh battery. The smartphone can get a full charge in 35 minutes, Vivo said.

Specifications

The X80 has a 4500 mAh battery. Additionally, the X80 Pro is equipped with a 3D Ultrasonic Large Fingerprint Sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds, as per the brand. The feature also supports secure two-finger authentication.

The entire series is equipped with LPDDR5 and UFS3.1. Vivo X80 contains a single Vapor Cooling Chamber for optimal cooling effects. Both smathpones in the series come with Ultra Large Liquid Vapor Cooling Chamber that allows for maximum cooling surface area.

The X80 Pro has a rear four-camera system with a 50MP ultra-sensing GNV camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48MP wide-angle Camera, a 12MP gimbal portrait camera, an 8MP periscope camera, along with a 32MP front camera. The 12MP gimbal portrait camera comes with an in-built gimbal, that allows increased exposure and stability.

Meanwhile, X80 features a 50MP ultra-sensing IMX866 sensor, a 12MP portrait camera, a new 12MP wide-angle camera along with a 32MP front camera.

The X series’ has improved camera capabilities, following an exclusive partnership with ZEISS. The series delivers cinematic-style video for the first time in collaboration with ZEISS.

“The new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature creates an artistic, oval flare bokeh with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect,” it explained.

Furthermore, new effects have been added to portrait features, such as ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh. It also supports AI Video Enhancement and upgraded features to help capture city night scenes. Additionally, the series also supports XDR Photo, a feature that can improve clarity for backlit images. It also includes ZEISS Natural Color 2.0 for improved colour representation.

The series comes with a dual stereo speaker in both models in terms of audio.

The X80 Pro will come in Cosmic Black colour while the X80 smartphone will be available in two colours — Cosmic Black and Urban Blue.

Vivo TWS series

The brand has also launched two products in the new Vivo TWS series – TWS ANC and TWS 2E, Vivo TWS 2 ANC come with 40dB advanced noise cancellation and an Immersive DEEP-HD Audio. Both Vivo TWS ANC and TWS 2E are equipped with 12.2mm Super Strong Bass and Vivo’s Golden Ears Acoustics Lab. The devices come with DeepX 2.0 Stereo sound effects. They support Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Assistant.

Pricing and availability

The X80 Pro, priced at ₹79,999 (12GB+256GB), will go on sale starting May 25, 2022. The X80 is priced at ₹54,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹59,999 (12GB+256GB). It will also go on sale beginning May 25, 2022. Both the smartphones will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

Additionally, TWS 2 ANC and TWS 2e are priced at ₹5,999 and ₹3,299, respectively and will also be available starting May 25, 2022.