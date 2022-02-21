Vivo launches V23e 5G smartphone in India

The phone has a 50 MP night camera and a 44MP eye autofocus front camera powered by enhanced AI algorithms

Vivo on Monday launched V23e smartphone in India. The launch of the 5G smartphone expands on the earlier announcement of V23 Pro and V23 in the V23 series.

The “design and camera-focused” smartphone has a 7.32 mm body and weighs 172 grams. It has a 2.5D flat frame design. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It supports a Dual 5G setup.

The phone comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The smartphone is equipped with a 4050 mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge.

The phone has a 50 MP night camera and a 44MP eye autofocus front camera powered by enhanced AI algorithms.

The Multi-style portrait mode allows users to add further enhancements to their images via filters, colour tone fine-tuning, and bokeh effects.

The dual-view video feature enables simultaneous video recording across both front and rear cameras while the upgraded double exposure mode now allows users to import background photos into other visuals.

The phone is priced at ₹25,990. It offers 8GB+128GB storage and 2.0 GB extended RAM. It will be available in two colour options- sunshine gold and midnight blue on Vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores starting February 21, 2022.