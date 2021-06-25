Vivo launches Vivo V21e smartphone in India

Smartphone brand Vivo has announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone Vivo V21e, in India. The smartphone is the latest addition to the brand’s V series of smartphones.

The Vivo V21e comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED FullView display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable up to 1 TB.

The device is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery and supports 44 W (11V/4A) fast-charging. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Camera and other features

As for the camera, the smartphone has a dual rear camera system which includes a 64MP AF rear camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 32 MP front camera.The phone supports Dual-View Video and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Other features of the phone include an Ultra Game Mode supported by Multi-Turbo Engine for an enhanced mobile gaming experience. Its features range from turning-off background notifications to balancing the phone’s temperature.

The smartphone will come in Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl colours.

The Vivo V21e is priced at ₹24,990 (8GB+128GB). The device will be available with mainline retail partners and on the Viivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq and Bajaj EMI Store.