Vivo launches Vivo V21e smartphone in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 25, 2021

The model is priced at ₹24,990 (8GB+128GB)

Smartphone brand Vivo has announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone Vivo V21e, in India. The smartphone is the latest addition to the brand’s V series of smartphones.

The Vivo V21e comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED FullView display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable up to 1 TB.

The device is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery and supports 44 W (11V/4A) fast-charging. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Camera and other features

As for the camera, the smartphone has a dual rear camera system which includes a 64MP AF rear camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 32 MP front camera.The phone supports Dual-View Video and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Other features of the phone include an Ultra Game Mode supported by Multi-Turbo Engine for an enhanced mobile gaming experience. Its features range from turning-off background notifications to balancing the phone’s temperature.

The smartphone will come in Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl colours.

The Vivo V21e is priced at ₹24,990 (8GB+128GB). The device will be available with mainline retail partners and on the Viivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq and Bajaj EMI Store.

Published on June 25, 2021

