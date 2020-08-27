Mobiles & Tablets

Vivo launches Vivo Y20 in India, priced at ₹12,990

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

A mobile shop in Bengaluru

Vivo also launched another smartphone in the Y20 series, the Vivo Y20i

Vivo on Wednesday launched its new smartphone, the Vivo Y20 in India. The brand also launched another smartphone in the Y20 series, the Vivo Y20i.

Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W FlashCharge technology.

The device is fitted with an AI Triple Macro Rear Camera setup. It has a13MP main camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera and a Macro camera at the rear. At the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colours. The 4GB+64GB variant of the Y20 is priced at ₹12,990. The phone will be available on Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting August 28.

The Y20i is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor. Similar to the Y20, it has a 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI Triple Macro Camera.

The Y20i will be available on sale starting September 3 on all partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites. It is priced at ₹11,490.

