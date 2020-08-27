Vivo launches Vivo Y20 in India, priced at ₹12,990

Vivo on Wednesday launched its new smartphone, the Vivo Y20 in India. The brand also launched another smartphone in the Y20 series, the Vivo Y20i.

Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W FlashCharge technology.

The device is fitted with an AI Triple Macro Rear Camera setup. It has a13MP main camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera and a Macro camera at the rear. At the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colours. The 4GB+64GB variant of the Y20 is priced at ₹12,990. The phone will be available on Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting August 28.

The Y20i is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor. Similar to the Y20, it has a 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI Triple Macro Camera.

The Y20i will be available on sale starting September 3 on all partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites. It is priced at ₹11,490.