Vivo is all set to introduce its newest X90 series in India today. The series will include two handset variants – Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro.

Life is too short to settle for the ordinary.​

Get ready to experience the Xtreme, with the all-new #vivoX90Series.​



The wait ends today at 12 PM: https://t.co/W8bj8LfX81#XtremeImaginationpic.twitter.com/myZUgjDyIn — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 26, 2023

Vivo X90 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, along with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro model is rumored to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, also with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Also read: India holds up export of 27,000 Vivo phones in clash with China

Vivo X90 is a series of Android-based smartphones developed and manufactured by Vivo. They were announced on November 22, 2022.

Tune in today to know more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbWlx223Umo

Also read Vividly Versatile! vivo V27 Pro review