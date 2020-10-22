Vivo V20 Pro to be launched in India by November-end, confirms CEO

The Vivo V20 Pro will launch in India towards the end of November, Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen confirmed on Twitter.

Responding a Twitter user’s query about launching the V20 Pro in India, Chen replied, “Got it. Will be 8n end of Nov.”

The Vivo V20 Pro was launched in Thailand last month.

The phone comes with a a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G capabilities. It runs on FuntouchOS 11, based on Android 11. As for the camera, the V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a a 64-megapixel main sensor. The front camera is a 44MP dual front camera.

It has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 33W FlashCharge.

The phone was launched in Thailand for 14,999 baht(approximately ₹35,300).

The exact launch date for India along with the India prices of the V20 Pro are yet to be specified.

Vivo had also launched the Vivo V20 in India earlier this month. The prices for the phone are ₹24,990 for 8GB/128GB; ₹27,990 for 8GB/256GB.