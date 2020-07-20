Vodafone Idea launches eSIM support for postpaid users: Here’s all you need to know

Vodafone Idea has launched eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) support for its postpaid customers in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to use their phone number without a physical SIM. They will be able to receive and make calls with the eSIM.

Vodafone mobile postpaid customers can use their number through an eSIM on a supported handset. The supported handsets include Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR.

In order to activate eSIM support, users have to SMS ‘eSIM < space > registered email id’ to 199. They can then confirm their eSIM change request by replying to the email with "ESIMY.”

After confirmation of the eSIM change request, users will receive another SMS asking them to provide their consent over a call, following which they will receive a final SMS regarding the QR Code. They will receive a QR Code on their registered email ids. They will be able to scan the code by clicking on the ‘Add Data Plan’ from the ‘Mobile Data’ option in ‘Settings’ to activate their eSIM. It will take up to 2 hours for activation.