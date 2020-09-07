Vodafone Idea unveils unified brand Vi

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
After nearly two years of the merger of the erstwhile Vodafone and Idea Cellular, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has launched a new unified brand ‘Vi’ (read as we) betting on initiatives such as digital Internet of Things (IoT), and continuing to invest in 4G services.
The integration of the two brands is a culmination of the largest telecom integration in the world, VIL said in a statement.
“Vodafone and Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago. We have, since then focussed on integrating two large networks, our people and processes. And today I am delighted to present Vi, a brand that will bring important meaning to lives of our customers. Indians are optimistic and want to get ahead in life. They would love a credible partner to help them on this journey. Vi’s positioning is built around this promise and will focus on meeting the customer needs to help them thrive,” Ravinder Takkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at VIL, said.
“The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world, but also sets us on our future journey to offer world class digital experiences to 1 billion Indians on our strong 4G network. VIL is now leaner and agile, and the deployment of many principles of 5G architecture has helped us transform into a future-fit, digital network for the changing customer needs,” he added.
VIL has readied a network built on many principles of 5G architecture.
The company continues to invest in 4G to increase coverage and capacity. VIL’s 4G population coverage now reaches 1 billion people - double the coverage at the time of merger announcement.
With the successful integration of two strong networks and deployment of new-age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), M-MIMO, TDD, Small Cells, Cloud and OpenRAN, Vi customers will now be able to enjoy the combined strength of a high powered, unified network.
These network investments have delivered a significant capacity uplift and enabled VIL to offer superior customer experience. Vi customers will enjoy fastest 4G speeds across many circles, top cities and leading metros including Delhi and Mumbai.
“India is the second-largest telecom market and the largest data consumer, globally. With 1.2 billion Indians accessing voice and data services at the world’s lowest tariffs across 5 lakh villages, the ubiquitous wireless network in India is unmatched for its reach and impact in people’s lives. With our new brand Vi, we stand committed to partner the Government to accelerate India’s progression towards a digital economy, enabling millions of citizens to connect to the digital revolution and build a better tomorrow,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group and VIL, said.
