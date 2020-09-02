What to expect at IFA 2020 that starts tomorrow

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), the biggest consumer technology event in Europe, will begin on Thursday in Berlin.

The tech show will have a limited number of attendees owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The IFA Xtended Space will provide virtual access to the IFA 2020 Special Edition to global views.

Major electronics and consumer tech brands including LG, Huawei, Qualcomm and Realme will be showcasing various products at the event and making new announcements.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm President Christiano Amon, the key speaker at the IFA opening ceremony, will be talking about 5G. The company recently announced its Snapdragon 732G chipset. It is unclear whether the brand will be launching a new mobile processor. However, it is likely to announce new products with Snapdragon processors, according to an Indian Express report.

Huawei

Huawei is expected to introduce its Kirin 1020 chipset at the event, Indian Express reported. Huawei-owned consumer tech brand Honor will be announcing a “new line-up of products that will improve the health, productivity and entertainment experiences of young people around the world,” said George Zhao, President of Honor.

Honor will be launching new smartphones, tablets, notebooks and wearables at the IFA 2020 Special Edition.

Realme

Realme will be attending the tech show for the first time this year. The Chinese smartphone and IoT brand will be announcing its latest ‘brand and product strategy’ at the event. The company said it is planning to launch over 50 AIoT products covering the four ‘smart hubs’ along with over 100 AIoT products overall this year.

LG

LG Electronics will be showcasing various innovations as part of its virtual exhibit at the event including a wearable air purifier. It will introduce its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020.

The purifier is meant to work as a mask and is equipped with two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products.

Other launches

Nokia is also rumoured to launch the Nokia 2.4 phone, also known as ‘Wolverine’, along with the Nokia 3.4, according to a GSMArena report.

Samsung and Sony will be skipping the show and will be hosting separate events instead.

IFA 2020 will be held from September 3 to 5.