Where is the iPhone12, asks social media after Apple event skips mention of next launch

The Apple event held on September 15 touched off growing anticipation around Apple’s next iPhone, which is likely to be called iPhone 12.
Users took to social media to express their anticipation for the next iPhone, a report by media intelligence firm Meltwater said.
“The 2019 #AppleEvent announced three iPhone 11 devices. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that many were expecting the announcement of a new iPhone 12,” the report said.
The social media buzz around the event began a week before the event. The event’s hashtag received over 13,000 global social media mentions on September 8 and garnered a social media reach of 147 million worldwide.
However, the brand did not make any announcements related to the iPhone 12 at the event.
“On the day of the ‘#AppleEvent’, ‘iPhone 12’ only received a 49 per cent positive response, with the 51 per cent negative response being attributed to the disappointment many social media users expressed about Apple not actually releasing a new iPhone, and has subsequently prompted the question ‘Where is the iPhone 12?’,” the report said.
Anticipation around the phone launch during the event was especially high in users from India and Japan. However, the event gained a social media reach of over 1 billion people on the day of the event, the report said.
Apple usually launches new iPhones in September. However, it confirmed in July that its next-generation 5G-enabled iPhones won’t hit the market in September.
“As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, in an earnings call to investors.
It may be mid-October or November before the phone hits the market, according to reports.
