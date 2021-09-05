Worldwide smartphone sales grew 10.8% in second quarter of 2021: Gartner

Global smartphone sales to end users grew 10.8 per cent year over year, totalling 328.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, according to Gartner, Inc.

Overall global mobile phone sales grew 10.2 per cent despite supply constraints due to Covid-19 related production disruption and component shortages, as per the report.

“Reinforced shelter-in-place instructions and factory shut-downs in India and Vietnam due to the second wave of Covid-19, along with closure of retail businesses and restrictions on online deliveries affected smartphone sales negatively in the second quarter after a strong start in beginning of 2021,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

“However, regions with higher penetration of 5G connectivity saw strong demand for 5G smartphones and were growth drivers for leading smartphone vendors," added Gupta.

Top players

Samsung topped the list of vendors in terms of smartphone sales to end users with a 17.6 per cent market share, followed by Xiaomi with a 15.5 per cent market share. Apple came in third holding a 15 per cent market share. Oppo was fourth on the list with a 10.2 per cent market share, followed by Vivo at 9.8 per cent.

In a bid to target growth opportunities in the 5G segment, Samsung expanded its 5G smartphone lineup at entry and midrange prices in the second quarter of 2021. Despite being the market leader, Samsung’s year-over-year growth slowed due to supply constraints and production disruptions.

Xiaomi’s worldwide smartphone sales overtook Apple in the second quarter. The smartphone maker registered 80.5 per cent growth in its smartphone sales owing to a stronger online presence and fast expansion in the global markets beyond Asia/Pacific led by investments in retail channels and partnerships with communication service providers (CSPs), as per the report.

Apple's sales grew 28.3 per cent and its market share increased 2.1 per cent year over year.

“While demand for iPhone 12 series smartphones remained strong in the key 5G driven markets, aggressive sales promotion for iPhone 11 series smartphones added to its growth in the price-sensitive segment,” said Gupta.

Other Chinese smartphone vendors Oppo and Vivo grew 42.4 per cent and 41.6 per cent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Oppo's growth was lee by "aggressively priced mid-tier smartphones, a wider distribution network and robust marketing campaigns in Western Europe." Vivo is continuing to expand its market presence beyond Asia/Pacific beginning with a focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“Demand for smartphones continued to be strong in this quarter as buyers preferred higher specifications and better user experience. The pent-up demand from 2020 continues to drive advantage for global smartphone vendors in 2021,” Gupta said.