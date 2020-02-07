Xiaomi beats Samsung to become India’s number one phone brand

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Xiaomi, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone manufacturer, is now leading the mobile phone market in India for the first time, according to IDC’s ‘Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker Report’ for Q4 2019, the brand announced on Friday.
The Chinese smartphone maker expanded its presence in the Indian mobile phone market by leading across both the segments, smartphones and feature phones, surpassing Samsung and Reliance Industries (Reliance Retail’s JioPhone).
Xiaomi garnered a 28.6 per cent share of the overall smartphone shipments to India in calendar 2019. It was followed by Samsung with a 20.3 per cent. The rest of the market share was dominated by BBK Electronics’ sub-brands including Vivo at 15.6 per cent, OPPO at 10.7 per cent and Realme, at 10.6 per cent.
Apart from the overall mobile phone market, Xiaomi retained its market leadership in India for smartphones. For 10 consecutive quarters now, it has occupied the number one smartphone vendor position.
India’s smartphone market
The overall smartphone market in India grew 3 per cent in Q4 2019, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The Indian market outperformed the US one, becoming the second-largest global market for smartphones after China.
Xiaomi entered the Japan market with its Mi Note 10 in December 2019, a budget-friendly smartphone with a fitness tracker, to take on Apple Inc.
The brand announced today that it will be partnering up with Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo to create a platform for developers outside of China, which will enable them to upload apps on to all of their app stores simultaneously in a bid to take on Google’s Play Store, according to a Reuters report.
