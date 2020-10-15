Xiaomi launches Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T smartphones in India

Xiaomi today announced the launch of two new smartphones under its premium flagship Mi 10 series, the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T in India.

Both, the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T come with 5G support.

The smartphones have an aluminum alloy frame with the fingerprint scanner mounted on the side.

The phones have a 6.67 inch DotDisplay with HDR 10. The TrueColor Display comes with FHD+ and a resolution of 2400 X 1080.

The phones are equipped with Intelligent AdaptiveSync Display technology that automatically matches the screen refresh rate with the content frame rate. It provides seven different refresh rates: 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz and 144 Hz.

The phones come with 5000mAh Battery and 33W Dual Split Fast Charging. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm processor along with the Adreno 650 GPU coupled with LPDDR5.

Camera

As for the camera, the phones have a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 5MP Macro Camera. The main camera on the Mi 10T is a 64MP Main Camera with a Sony IMX sensor. The Pro version of the phone has a 108MP Main Camera with OIS. It is equipped with the Samsung HMX sensor.

The phones have a 20MP Front Facing Camera. The camera setup supports 8K video recording. Part from this, the devices also come with six standalone long exposure modes, a clone feature that allows the user to capture four different actions in a single shot, dual video and time-lapse selfie video features.

The phones support dual SIM, WIFI- 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

The phones also provide hands-free access to multiple voice assistants simultaneously.

The devices will come in Cosmic Blue and Lunar Silver colours.

Mi India also launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with the phones.

Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios and retail stores. The 8GB+128 GB and the 6GB+128GB variants of the Mi 10T Pro are priced at 39,999 and 35,999, respectively. The 8GB+128GB variant of the Mi 10T is priced at 37,999.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com and Mi Homes and Mi Retail stores from October 15. The device is priced at 2,499.