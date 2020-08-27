Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 in India, prices start at ₹8,999

Xiaomi today announced the launch of its Redmi 9 device in India at prices starting from ₹8,999.

Redmi 9 specs

The Redmi 9 features an Aura Iconic Design with a P2i water-resistant coating and a pre-installed screen protector.

It has a 6.35 inch IPS HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The fingerprint sensor is located at the rear. The phone also has an AI face unlock.

Similar to its predecessors, Redmi 9 also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Equipped with 4GB of RAM with two storage variants- 64GB and 128 GB, storage can be expanded up to 512 GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has an octa-core gaming chipset which is clocked up to 2.3GHz.

The smartphone comes with 5000 mAh battery, a 10W in-box charger and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

As for the camera, the Redmi 9 has an AI dual camera setup with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor coupled with an LED flash. The AI selfie camera is powered by a 5MP sensor.

Price and availability

The phone comes in Carbon Black, Sporty Orange and Sky Blue colours.

It will be available on Mi’s online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting August 31. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at ₹8,999 while the 4GB+128GB variant will cost ₹9,999.