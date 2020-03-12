Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India, prices start at ₹12,999

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today announced the launch of its Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
Owing to coronavirus concerns, the launch was held virtually and was live-streamed across Xiaomi’s social media networks.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch display with a 20:9 screen ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC processor. The device comes with a 5020mAh battery and a 33W fast charger.
The front and back of the phone are covered using Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The Note 9 Pro Max has a quad-camera set-up including a 64-MP primary camera, an 8-MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It has also a 32 MP primary sensor in the front.
The handset comes with an infrared emitter, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is embedded in the power button.
The device has an 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.1 storage, with a dedicated microSD card slot. The Note 9 Pro Max has Navic support for Indian GPS satellites. It is available in Aurora Blue, White, and Interstellar Black colours.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC processor. The smartphone comes with a 5020mAh battery.
The Note 9 Pro has two variants based on storage - a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.
The phone has a quad rear camera set-up with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in Aurora Blue, White, and Interstellar Black colours.
Price
The 4+64GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at ₹12,999, and the 6+128GB variant is priced at ₹15,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale on March 17.
The 6+64GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at ₹14,999, the 6+128GB variant at ₹16,999 and the 8+128GB variant at ₹18,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available from March 25.
