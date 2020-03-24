Xiaomi postpones Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sales in India

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday said that it will be postponing the first sale of its Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India owing to the current coronavirus outbreak in the country. It will, however, be moving forward with the sale of its Redmi Note 9 Pro which is to begin from today.
“Due to recent state lockdowns across the Nation, we're postponing the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date. We'd like to confirm that the sale of #RedmiNote9Pro WILL HAPPEN as scheduled, “ the company had tweeted.
Xiaomi on March 12 had announced the launch of its Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. Owing to coronavirus concerns, the launch was live-streamed across Xiaomi’s social media networks as the company had cancelled its on-ground launch event in Delhi.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC processor. It has a 5020mAh battery and 33W fast charger. The Note 9 Pro Max has a quad-camera setup including 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. It has also 32 MP primary sensor in the front.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch display with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC processor. The smartphone comes with a 5020mAh battery. The phone has two variants - a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor along with a 16MP selfie camera.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4+64GB variant is priced at ₹12,999, while the 6+128GB storage variant is priced at ₹15,999. For the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the prices are ₹14,999 for the 6+64GB variant, ₹16,999 for the 6+128GB variant, and ₹18,999 for the 8+128GB variant. The smartphone maker is yet to announce the new date for the sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
