Mobis India, IIT-H sign pact for research in automotive tech

:

Mobis India Limited, a research and development centre for Hyundai Mobis, has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) for collaborative research in the field of advanced automotive technologies.

IIT-H would leverage its expertise in the fields of mathematical modeling, machine learning, and hardware prototypes for India-specific challenges in Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and hardware resource optimisation techniques for chassis software.

Mobis India focuses on various aspects like vehicle infotainment and mechatronics (chassis, safety and vision systems).

Jaeoh Cha, Chief Technical officer (CTO) of Mobis India, said the company would like to increase the scope of collaboration with the institute in the future.

“With this collaboration, the institute is aiming at strengthening its expertise in the field of automotive industry with a focus on ADAS. This pact will help our researchers answer the unsolved challenges and equip the institute to prepare industry-ready human resources,” B S Murty, Director of IIT-H, said.