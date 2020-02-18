Momspresso emerging as ‘Voice of Moms’ for brands, says CEO Vishal Gupta

While a number of regional content platforms are understood to be struggling to keep their neck above water, Momspresso has not only turned profitable in 2019, but is targeting a profit of ₹5 crore this fiscal.

Vishal Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of this 10-year old platform, told BusinessLine that Momspresso is targeting a revenue of ₹35 crore this fiscal, up from ₹16 crore in 2018-19.

“Momspresso is emerging as the leading “Voice of Moms” for brands. There has been a six-fold growth in traffic (for regional content) particularly in the last two years,” he said.

“With brands increasingly leveraging on India’s linguistic diversity to connect better with consumers, and seeking to engage with women on the digital platform, we foresee huge growth opportunity in this space,” he added.

The digital advertising spend in regional media is estimated to touch $3 billion by 2023; as regional language users continue to grow, the advertising spend from Indian language ads is also expected to surge, he said, citing a report.

The platform offers user-generated content created by women in English and nine Indian languages. “We receive not less than 500 to 700 pieces every day. The content is curated and uploaded on to the platform. We are aiming to build it as the largest community for women.” There are around 18,000 bloggers, 1.90 lakh blogs and vlogs to-date in 10 languages, generating 30 million monthly visits and 85 million monthly page views, he added.

To a query on revenue generation, Gupta said: “We have five key solutions such as content creation, blogs and video, and our technology platform “MyMoney” serves as a micro-influenc‘Her’ platform. Over a hundred brands, such as Dettol, Dove, Nestle, Voltas, etc., have engaged with Momspresso in the last 12 months.”