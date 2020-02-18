Momspresso emerging as ‘Voice of Moms’ for brands, says CEO Vishal Gupta

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
While a number of regional content platforms are understood to be struggling to keep their neck above water, Momspresso has not only turned profitable in 2019, but is targeting a profit of ₹5 crore this fiscal.
Vishal Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of this 10-year old platform, told BusinessLine that Momspresso is targeting a revenue of ₹35 crore this fiscal, up from ₹16 crore in 2018-19.
“Momspresso is emerging as the leading “Voice of Moms” for brands. There has been a six-fold growth in traffic (for regional content) particularly in the last two years,” he said.
“With brands increasingly leveraging on India’s linguistic diversity to connect better with consumers, and seeking to engage with women on the digital platform, we foresee huge growth opportunity in this space,” he added.
The digital advertising spend in regional media is estimated to touch $3 billion by 2023; as regional language users continue to grow, the advertising spend from Indian language ads is also expected to surge, he said, citing a report.
The platform offers user-generated content created by women in English and nine Indian languages. “We receive not less than 500 to 700 pieces every day. The content is curated and uploaded on to the platform. We are aiming to build it as the largest community for women.” There are around 18,000 bloggers, 1.90 lakh blogs and vlogs to-date in 10 languages, generating 30 million monthly visits and 85 million monthly page views, he added.
To a query on revenue generation, Gupta said: “We have five key solutions such as content creation, blogs and video, and our technology platform “MyMoney” serves as a micro-influenc‘Her’ platform. Over a hundred brands, such as Dettol, Dove, Nestle, Voltas, etc., have engaged with Momspresso in the last 12 months.”
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...