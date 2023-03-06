Moodle, an Australian firm that offers customizable, open-source e-learning solution, has launched its Indian subsidiary Moodle India, eyeing a pie in the $30-billion edtech market opportunity in the country.

The firm, which has 70 associates in India, is planning to increase the headcount by 25 per cent a year over the next 4-5 years, Martin Dougiamas, Chief Executive Officer of Moodle, told businessline.

While the e-learning software solution developed by the company is free to use, the company makes money by helping its clients use it.

“We are targeting educational institutions to help them generate content for their students and corporates for supporting learning and development programmes for their employees.

More personalised services

The launch of Moodle India follows the acquisition of eAbyas Info Solutions in December 2022, which has now been fully integrated into the global Moodle ecosystem.

“Moodle supports 41 million courses in 142 languages globally and our open-source software has helped thousands of educational institutions and organisations around the world deliver more than 1.8 billion course enrollments so far,” Dougiamas said.

“We can offer more personalised services for our clients in India through our subsidiary. About 60 per cent of the higher education institutions here use Moodle,” he said.

