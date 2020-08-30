Most-liked tweet belongs to late actor Chadwick Boseman’s account: Twitter

Twitter on Sunday said that the most liked tweet so far on the platform belonged to the late actor Chadwich Boseman’s account.

Boseman passed away at 43 after losing a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

The tweet, confirming the news of his passing featured a black and white picture of the Black Panther start along with an official statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.

The actor was best known for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement further read.

Twitter, calling it a fitting tribute confirmed that the tweet has become the most liked tweet on the platform. It has garnered over 6.3 million likes so far on the microblogging platform with messages and tributes to the late actor pouring in.

“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King,” wrote Twitter.

Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 which had progressed to Stage IV as per the statement.

Celebrities and fans from across mourned the late actor paying condolences to the family.

Marvel Studios president Feige and Disney chairman Bob Iger, as well as the actor’s co-stars, paid tribute on social media.

The actor’s last appearance was in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which released on Netflix in June this year.