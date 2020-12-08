Motorola India launches moto g9 power, priced at ₹11,999

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Motorola on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest addition to the affordable smartphone segment, the moto g9 power.
The moto g9 power comes with a 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor and comes with the Stock Android Experience.
The phone is equipped with 4GB of DDR4x RAM and 64 GB of storage. Users add up to 512 GB of additional storage using a microSD card.
The device has an IP52 Certification for dust and water resistance. It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.
The moto g9 power has a 6000 mAh battery which can last up to 60 hours on a single charge, the company said. The device comes with a 20W TurboPower charger right out of the box.
As for the camera setup, it has a 64MP ultra-high-resolution triple camera system with Quad Pixel technology at the rear. It comes with a front-facing 16 MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology.
The moto g9 power will be available in two colour variants, Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.
The device is priced at ₹11,999. The phone will go on sale starting December 15, 12 noon onwards, exclusively on Flipkart.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
Go in for floating-rate instruments
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134013851400 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...