Motorola India launches moto g9 power, priced at ₹11,999

Motorola on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest addition to the affordable smartphone segment, the moto g9 power.

The moto g9 power comes with a 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor and comes with the Stock Android Experience.

The phone is equipped with 4GB of DDR4x RAM and 64 GB of storage. Users add up to 512 GB of additional storage using a microSD card.

The device has an IP52 Certification for dust and water resistance. It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

The moto g9 power has a 6000 mAh battery which can last up to 60 hours on a single charge, the company said. The device comes with a 20W TurboPower charger right out of the box.

As for the camera setup, it has a 64MP ultra-high-resolution triple camera system with Quad Pixel technology at the rear. It comes with a front-facing 16 MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology.

The moto g9 power will be available in two colour variants, Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.

The device is priced at ₹11,999. The phone will go on sale starting December 15, 12 noon onwards, exclusively on Flipkart.