Motorola joins hands with Flipkart to offer smart TVs

Motorola on Monday said it has partnered Flipkart to launch smart TVs in the Indian market, marking its entry into the consumer durables space.

The Motorola Android 9.0 Smart TV will have variants across high definition (HD), Full HD, and Ultra HD (4K), developed in partnership with Flipkart. These television sets — available in display sizes ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches — will be priced ₹13,999 onwards. The television sets will be available from September 29.

Based on “customer feedback we have designed the TV based on their feedback,” Flipkart Vice President and Head - Private Labels, Electronics and Furniture Adarsh Menon said.