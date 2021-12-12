Motorola launches new moto g51 5G smartphone in India

Motorola has launched its new moto g51 5G smartphone in India.

The 5G device comes with support for 12 5G bands.

The phone features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger.

For connectivity, it is equipped with three carrier aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and NFC.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G mobile platform. It comes with 4 GB of the latest generation LPDDR4X memory and 64 GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The phone will run on "ad-free, bloatware-free near-stock" Android 11, Motorola had said. It will run on My UX.

As for the camera, the smartphone features a 50 MP primary sensor at the rear. It comes with Quad Pixel technology which provides 4x better low light sensitivity, as per the brand.

The quad rear camera setup also features an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a depth sensor. The phone also has a dedicated Macro Vision camera.

The moto g51 5G will be available in Indigo Blue and Bright Silver colours.

The new moto g51 5G will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting December 16, 12PM at a price of ₹14,999.