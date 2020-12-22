Info-tech

Motorola to roll out Android 11 update soon

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on December 22, 2020 Published on December 22, 2020

Here’s the list of smartphones that will receive the update

Motorola has shared its roadmap to bring the Android 11 update to a range of Motorola devices over the coming months.

The company in a blog post shared details about its plans to bring the Android OS update to its smartphones with a range of new features including Conversations and Chat Bubbles.

“See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important,” reads Motorola’s post.

Other updates include improved data and privacy features and, streamlined device and media controls.

Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on the following Motorola smartphones starting in the coming months, pending partner support:
  • Motorola razr 5G
  • Motorola razr 2019
  • Motorola edge
  • Motorola edge+
  • Motorola one 5G
  • Motorola one action¹
  • Motorola one fusion
  • Motorola one fusion+
  • Motorola one hyper
  • Motorola one vision
  • Moto g 5G
  • Moto g 5G plus
  • Moto g fast
  • Moto g power
  • Moto g pro
  • Moto g stylus
  • Moto g9
  • Moto g9 play
  • Moto g9 plus
  • Moto g9 power
  • Moto g8
  • Moto g8 power
  • Lenovo K12 Note

Motorola one actions sold in the United States and Canada will not receive the update as they are not part of the Android One Platform, the company said.

