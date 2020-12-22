Motorola to roll out Android 11 update soon

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Motorola has shared its roadmap to bring the Android 11 update to a range of Motorola devices over the coming months.
The company in a blog post shared details about its plans to bring the Android OS update to its smartphones with a range of new features including Conversations and Chat Bubbles.
“See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important,” reads Motorola’s post.
Other updates include improved data and privacy features and, streamlined device and media controls.
Motorola one actions sold in the United States and Canada will not receive the update as they are not part of the Android One Platform, the company said.
