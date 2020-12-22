Motorola to roll out Android 11 update soon

Motorola has shared its roadmap to bring the Android 11 update to a range of Motorola devices over the coming months.

The company in a blog post shared details about its plans to bring the Android OS update to its smartphones with a range of new features including Conversations and Chat Bubbles.

“See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important,” reads Motorola’s post.

Other updates include improved data and privacy features and, streamlined device and media controls.

Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on the following Motorola smartphones starting in the coming months, pending partner support: Motorola razr 5G

Motorola razr 2019

Motorola edge

Motorola edge+

Motorola one 5G

Motorola one action¹

Motorola one fusion

Motorola one fusion+

Motorola one hyper

Motorola one vision

Moto g 5G

Moto g 5G plus

Moto g fast

Moto g power

Moto g pro

Moto g stylus

Moto g9

Moto g9 play

Moto g9 plus

Moto g9 power

Moto g8

Moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

Motorola one actions sold in the United States and Canada will not receive the update as they are not part of the Android One Platform, the company said.