MOURI Tech to hire 10,000 employees in next three years

MOURI Tech, an enterprise IT solutions provider, has said it will hire about 10,000 employees in the next three years. Of these, about 2,000 employees will be hired in the current financial year.

The US-based company has about 3,500 employees and has four development centres at Hyderabad, Vizag, Kolhapur and Bangalore.

While about 500 employees work in the US, the remaining 3,000 employees work in offices in India. “In the next 3 years, over 3000 will be hired for the Hyderabad office. These commitments are meant to provide the additional capacity required for the anticipated business growth over the longer term,” the company has said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The number of employees has gone up by 20 per cent in the last six months. The new recruits would be a mix of freshers and mid to senior level professionals,” it said.

“These are tough times – when Covid-19 situation posed tremendous challenges but also gave the opportunity to refine and reshape on our commitment to being consistent and flexible. Consistent to serve better and flexible to our customer needs. The smaller Indian cities are IT Talent Hubs yet to be explored fully, so we choose to expand by hiring from these cities,” MOURI Tech Global Chief Executive Officer Anil Yerramreddy.