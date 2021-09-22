MOURI Tech to hire 10,000 employees in next three years

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
MOURI Tech, an enterprise IT solutions provider, has said it will hire about 10,000 employees in the next three years. Of these, about 2,000 employees will be hired in the current financial year.
The US-based company has about 3,500 employees and has four development centres at Hyderabad, Vizag, Kolhapur and Bangalore.
While about 500 employees work in the US, the remaining 3,000 employees work in offices in India. “In the next 3 years, over 3000 will be hired for the Hyderabad office. These commitments are meant to provide the additional capacity required for the anticipated business growth over the longer term,” the company has said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The number of employees has gone up by 20 per cent in the last six months. The new recruits would be a mix of freshers and mid to senior level professionals,” it said.
“These are tough times – when Covid-19 situation posed tremendous challenges but also gave the opportunity to refine and reshape on our commitment to being consistent and flexible. Consistent to serve better and flexible to our customer needs. The smaller Indian cities are IT Talent Hubs yet to be explored fully, so we choose to expand by hiring from these cities,” MOURI Tech Global Chief Executive Officer Anil Yerramreddy.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...